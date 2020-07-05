153 Magnaview Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6c46c20ad ---- Located in West Park at Avalon, this charming craftsman style 2-story home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Arched entryway, separate living room with fireplace. The dining room features hardwood floors leading to open kitchen. Granite countertops and stainless appliances. Owner's suite upstairs with large walk-in closet with trey ceiling. Master bath with walk-in closet and double vanities. Spacious secondary bedrooms with huge closets. Laundry room on the second level. Pool, playground and sidewalk community. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Range