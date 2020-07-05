All apartments in McDonough
153 Magnaview Drive
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

153 Magnaview Drive

153 Magnaview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

153 Magnaview Dr, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6c46c20ad ---- Located in West Park at Avalon, this charming craftsman style 2-story home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Arched entryway, separate living room with fireplace. The dining room features hardwood floors leading to open kitchen. Granite countertops and stainless appliances. Owner's suite upstairs with large walk-in closet with trey ceiling. Master bath with walk-in closet and double vanities. Spacious secondary bedrooms with huge closets. Laundry room on the second level. Pool, playground and sidewalk community. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Magnaview Drive have any available units?
153 Magnaview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 153 Magnaview Drive have?
Some of 153 Magnaview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Magnaview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
153 Magnaview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Magnaview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 153 Magnaview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 153 Magnaview Drive offer parking?
No, 153 Magnaview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 153 Magnaview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Magnaview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Magnaview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 153 Magnaview Drive has a pool.
Does 153 Magnaview Drive have accessible units?
No, 153 Magnaview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Magnaview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Magnaview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Magnaview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 153 Magnaview Drive has units with air conditioning.

