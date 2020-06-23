100 Daisy Circle

Amenities
++ 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom- McDonough, GA 30252 === Will not last long! - Jump on the opportunity to live in the brand-new community of Iris Lake Village, located conveniently by the Shoppes at Lake Dow and within the Henry County High School district. At approximately 2,000 square feet, this home features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, granite countertops, hardwood ?oors, an open ?oorplan, eat-in kitchen and a covered porch opening up to a spacious backyard.
Schools:
Tussahaw Elementary
Henry County Middle School
Henry County High School
Features:
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms
2-car Garage
Open Floor Plan
Eat-in Kitchen
Covered Porch and Spacious Backyard
Granite Countertops
Hardwood Floors
Central Air
Qualifications:
Gross Income of 3x Monthly Rent
No History of Evictions
No History of Judgments
Provide One-year Veri?able Rental History
Application Fee ($50 / Applicant)
Move-in Administrative Fee of $350
One-months Rent Security Deposit
You will NOT want to miss out! Call or text now! (404)579-7135.
(RLNE4642706)