studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM
76 Studio Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
720 Veterans Memorial Highway
720 Veterans Memorial Highway Southeast, Mableton, GA
Studio
$5,000
NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Level 5.8 Acres. Dual Driveways. Powerful location with tens of thousands of impressions daily. Up and coming area near INTERSTATE 285, new Dollar Tree, Publix, Bank of America, Dunkin Donuts...
Results within 5 miles of Mableton
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
49 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$979
522 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
19 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,289
658 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 12:26 AM
188 Units Available
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,375
1451 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Eddy At Riverview Landing in Smyrna. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$931
465 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
328 Units Available
Bolton
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
669 sqft
We know that it's the smallest touches that make a place truly feel like home. That's why at NOVEL Upper Westside, we've created a welcoming environment down to the last detail.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
4495 Austell Powder Springs Road
4495 Austell Powder Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
Studio
$1,200
1500 sqft
Commercial property with approx. 1,500 square feet. Currently used as a church, it is the building to the right when facing the property Bldg B. Property located on a beautiful lot with ample parking.
Results within 10 miles of Mableton
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
16 Units Available
Marietta Street Artery
935M
935 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,250
577 sqft
Newly renovated studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Midtown. Have fun at the pool table or game room. Several restaurants within walking distance, like Figo Pasta and Bocado, with I-75/85 connecting to Downtown Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
72 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,500
542 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,408
513 sqft
Located in Buckhead Village, a popular location for shopping and dining. 1-2 bedroom residences featuring gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms. Labyrinth garden and 24-hour fitness center located in the community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
42 Units Available
Midtown
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,337
675 sqft
Urban style meets modern design with historic character. Within walking distance of restaurants, retail, entertainment and more. Select units offer skyline views of Atlanta and the Biltmore.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
28 Units Available
Brookwood
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,339
677 sqft
Excellent apartments with custom details, including contemporary interiors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and concrete ceilings. Pet-friendly community. Conveniently located near the Atlanta Beltline and close to the best dining and entertainment in Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Wildwood
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,352
646 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Atlanta features a private patio, dishwasher, and extra storage. This apartment complex is located near Northside Park with easy access to public transportation and I-75. Onsite amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,381
602 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
Studio
$1,065
633 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
32 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,431
598 sqft
Convenient central Midtown location. Rooftop pool, clubhouse and gym for tenants. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,385
692 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 11:00 PM
$
22 Units Available
Blandtown
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,199
626 sqft
Located in the center of West Midtown. Award-winning apartment community boasting on-site shops and restaurants. Residents' amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, clubroom with pool table and courtyards with BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
19 Units Available
Peachtree Heights West
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,320
652 sqft
Located off Route 19, adjacent to Lindbergh and Midtown. Green community with courtyard, dog park, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, yoga, valet, and guest service. Units feature walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
48 Units Available
Midtown
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$849
499 sqft
This newly renovated, high-rise community is only moments from Interstate 75/85, the Fox Theatre and countless shopping and dining options. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, media room and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,070
558 sqft
Residents can walk to Central and Renaissance Parks from this property, but Interstate 75/85 is also nearby. This Midtown location offers a community garden, pool table, tennis court and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Midtown
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,415
514 sqft
A gated community located close to Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Homes feature granite countertops and newly revamped bathrooms. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,091
518 sqft
Located along Akers Mill Rd and close to I-285. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a garage. Community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
34 Units Available
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$880
560 sqft
The Columns at Bentley Manor...understated service, quiet traditional architecture, superb landscapes and unsurpassed convenience.
