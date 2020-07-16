903 Joseph Club Dr SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

903 Joseph Club Drive SW, Mableton, GA 30126 **Small Pet Negotiable**



Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Cozy end unit townhouse with two bedroom and two full baths. Great roommate plan. Enter into a living room with ceiling fan and gas starter fireplace. There is a laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Full hall bath with tub/shower combination that connects to the spare bedroom. Master bedroom has it's own full bath with tub/shower combination Both bedrooms are nice size. Kitchen has refrigerator, range hood, gas stove, dishwasher and disposal. Dining area has access to the rear covered patio and chain link fenced yard. Parking on parking pad. Great location. Close to shopping, dining, and major roadways. Owner willing to reduce the rental rate to $1100.00 for a 2-year lease, and $1000.00 for a longer lease.



Directions: Take Barrett Parkway which becomes E/W Connector, then right on Floyd Road, then right on Joseph Club Drive, keep right to stay on Joseph Club Drive. Home is on the right.



Elementary: Mableton

Middle: Floyd

High: South Cobb



Built 1984 Approx. 1,044 sq.ft.