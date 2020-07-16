All apartments in Mableton
903 Joseph Club Dr SW
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:32 AM

903 Joseph Club Dr SW

903 Joseph Club Drive · (404) 383-9426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

903 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
903 Joseph Club Drive SW, Mableton, GA 30126 **Small Pet Negotiable**

Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Cozy end unit townhouse with two bedroom and two full baths. Great roommate plan. Enter into a living room with ceiling fan and gas starter fireplace. There is a laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Full hall bath with tub/shower combination that connects to the spare bedroom. Master bedroom has it's own full bath with tub/shower combination Both bedrooms are nice size. Kitchen has refrigerator, range hood, gas stove, dishwasher and disposal. Dining area has access to the rear covered patio and chain link fenced yard. Parking on parking pad. Great location. Close to shopping, dining, and major roadways. Owner willing to reduce the rental rate to $1100.00 for a 2-year lease, and $1000.00 for a longer lease.

Directions: Take Barrett Parkway which becomes E/W Connector, then right on Floyd Road, then right on Joseph Club Drive, keep right to stay on Joseph Club Drive. Home is on the right.

Elementary: Mableton
Middle: Floyd
High: South Cobb

Built 1984 Approx. 1,044 sq.ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Joseph Club Dr SW have any available units?
903 Joseph Club Dr SW has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 903 Joseph Club Dr SW have?
Some of 903 Joseph Club Dr SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Joseph Club Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
903 Joseph Club Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Joseph Club Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Joseph Club Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 903 Joseph Club Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 903 Joseph Club Dr SW offers parking.
Does 903 Joseph Club Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Joseph Club Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Joseph Club Dr SW have a pool?
No, 903 Joseph Club Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 903 Joseph Club Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 903 Joseph Club Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Joseph Club Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Joseph Club Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Joseph Club Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Joseph Club Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.
