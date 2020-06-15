720 Veterans Memorial Highway

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Level 5.8 Acres. Dual Driveways. Powerful location with tens of thousands of impressions daily. Up and coming area near INTERSTATE 285, new Dollar Tree, Publix, Bank of America, Dunkin Donuts... Formerly used as a heavy equipment mechanical shop. Fenced yard. Garage. Concrete building. MANY DIFFERENT ZONING OPPORTUNITIES. MANY DIFFERENT BUILDING OPPORTUNITIES. EXCELLENT LOCATION FOR YOUR BUSINESS!!! Will consider sale of the property if it meets owner's needs. AT LEAST 85% Buildable.