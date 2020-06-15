All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 720 Veterans Memorial Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
720 Veterans Memorial Highway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

720 Veterans Memorial Highway

720 Veterans Memorial Parkway Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

720 Veterans Memorial Parkway Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Level 5.8 Acres. Dual Driveways. Powerful location with tens of thousands of impressions daily. Up and coming area near INTERSTATE 285, new Dollar Tree, Publix, Bank of America, Dunkin Donuts... Formerly used as a heavy equipment mechanical shop. Fenced yard. Garage. Concrete building. MANY DIFFERENT ZONING OPPORTUNITIES. MANY DIFFERENT BUILDING OPPORTUNITIES. EXCELLENT LOCATION FOR YOUR BUSINESS!!! Will consider sale of the property if it meets owner's needs. AT LEAST 85% Buildable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Veterans Memorial Highway have any available units?
720 Veterans Memorial Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 720 Veterans Memorial Highway currently offering any rent specials?
720 Veterans Memorial Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Veterans Memorial Highway pet-friendly?
No, 720 Veterans Memorial Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 720 Veterans Memorial Highway offer parking?
Yes, 720 Veterans Memorial Highway offers parking.
Does 720 Veterans Memorial Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Veterans Memorial Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Veterans Memorial Highway have a pool?
No, 720 Veterans Memorial Highway does not have a pool.
Does 720 Veterans Memorial Highway have accessible units?
No, 720 Veterans Memorial Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Veterans Memorial Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Veterans Memorial Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Veterans Memorial Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Veterans Memorial Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Garage
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Furnished Apartments
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College