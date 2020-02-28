All apartments in Mableton
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

6877 Gallant Cir SE

6877 Gallant Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6877 Gallant Circle, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Stunning Townhouse in Atlanta/Mableton area. Near I20/I285 and 15 minutes to downtown Atlanta, this home features a large master bedroom, luxurious fireplace, patio, large backyard and separate living/dining room. This home is ideal for serene living with the convenience of the Atlanta nightlife! This home will definitely not last long!

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6877 Gallant Cir SE have any available units?
6877 Gallant Cir SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 6877 Gallant Cir SE currently offering any rent specials?
6877 Gallant Cir SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6877 Gallant Cir SE pet-friendly?
No, 6877 Gallant Cir SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6877 Gallant Cir SE offer parking?
No, 6877 Gallant Cir SE does not offer parking.
Does 6877 Gallant Cir SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6877 Gallant Cir SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6877 Gallant Cir SE have a pool?
No, 6877 Gallant Cir SE does not have a pool.
Does 6877 Gallant Cir SE have accessible units?
No, 6877 Gallant Cir SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6877 Gallant Cir SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6877 Gallant Cir SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6877 Gallant Cir SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6877 Gallant Cir SE does not have units with air conditioning.
