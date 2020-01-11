All apartments in Mableton
Last updated January 11 2020 at 11:55 PM

6835 Blackstone Pl

6835 Blackstone Place · No Longer Available
Location

6835 Blackstone Place, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BD 3 1/2 BA Townhome with new paint and carpet. Perfect condition featuring
two master suites. Gated community minutes from I-285 and I-20.

Gate Instructions: Scroll to Monica Reynolds at the gate, Once highlighted, hit the call button

Check out a virtual tour video of this property at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnfCUbqf0UA

GTL Property Management & Sales, LLC
5111 S Ridgewood Ave suite 201a, Port Orange, FL 32127, USA
Phone: +1 386-868-1949

GTL Real Estate - Atlanta
Address: 120 Village Cir, Senoia, GA 30276, USA
Phone: +1 678-648-1244

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6835 Blackstone Pl have any available units?
6835 Blackstone Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 6835 Blackstone Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6835 Blackstone Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6835 Blackstone Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6835 Blackstone Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6835 Blackstone Pl offer parking?
No, 6835 Blackstone Pl does not offer parking.
Does 6835 Blackstone Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6835 Blackstone Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6835 Blackstone Pl have a pool?
No, 6835 Blackstone Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6835 Blackstone Pl have accessible units?
No, 6835 Blackstone Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6835 Blackstone Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6835 Blackstone Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6835 Blackstone Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6835 Blackstone Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
