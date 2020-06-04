6318 Beverly Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

MOVE IN READY! ADORABLE Bungalow located across the street from the NEW Harmony Leland Elementary School opening Fall of 2020! Highly desirable location in Mableton!Completely updated with stunning quartz countertops, all new appliances, beautiful rain shower heads, amazing oval soaking tub in the master, gorgeous tile flooring in baths. Low maintenance flooring and new carpet. Fantastic front deck for entertaining. Bonus: An additional deck off the kitchen is perfectly placed to make grilling easy. You won't want to miss this fantastic opportunity to live in such a beautiful home!