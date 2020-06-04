All apartments in Mableton
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:17 AM

6318 Beverly Dr

6318 Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6318 Beverly Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
MOVE IN READY! ADORABLE Bungalow located across the street from the NEW Harmony Leland Elementary School opening Fall of 2020! Highly desirable location in Mableton!Completely updated with stunning quartz countertops, all new appliances, beautiful rain shower heads, amazing oval soaking tub in the master, gorgeous tile flooring in baths. Low maintenance flooring and new carpet. Fantastic front deck for entertaining. Bonus: An additional deck off the kitchen is perfectly placed to make grilling easy. You won't want to miss this fantastic opportunity to live in such a beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6318 Beverly Dr have any available units?
6318 Beverly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6318 Beverly Dr have?
Some of 6318 Beverly Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6318 Beverly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6318 Beverly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6318 Beverly Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6318 Beverly Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6318 Beverly Dr offer parking?
No, 6318 Beverly Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6318 Beverly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6318 Beverly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6318 Beverly Dr have a pool?
No, 6318 Beverly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6318 Beverly Dr have accessible units?
No, 6318 Beverly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6318 Beverly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6318 Beverly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6318 Beverly Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6318 Beverly Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

