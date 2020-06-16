All apartments in Mableton
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:23 PM

6138 Pisgah Road

6138 Pisgah Road · (678) 467-9132
Location

6138 Pisgah Road, Mableton, GA 30126

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Completely renovated ranch home in Cobb County featuring four-sides brick convenient to I-20. Home has refinished hardwood floors, new paint on the interior and exterior, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances including fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave, new HVAC and ductwork, new ceiling fans in each bedroom and family room, new interior door with hardware, remodeled bath with granite counters, enclosed carport, laundry room, deck, and private backyard with seasonal lake views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6138 Pisgah Road have any available units?
6138 Pisgah Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6138 Pisgah Road have?
Some of 6138 Pisgah Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6138 Pisgah Road currently offering any rent specials?
6138 Pisgah Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6138 Pisgah Road pet-friendly?
No, 6138 Pisgah Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6138 Pisgah Road offer parking?
Yes, 6138 Pisgah Road offers parking.
Does 6138 Pisgah Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6138 Pisgah Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6138 Pisgah Road have a pool?
No, 6138 Pisgah Road does not have a pool.
Does 6138 Pisgah Road have accessible units?
No, 6138 Pisgah Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6138 Pisgah Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6138 Pisgah Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6138 Pisgah Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6138 Pisgah Road has units with air conditioning.
