6138 Pisgah Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Completely renovated ranch home in Cobb County featuring four-sides brick convenient to I-20. Home has refinished hardwood floors, new paint on the interior and exterior, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances including fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave, new HVAC and ductwork, new ceiling fans in each bedroom and family room, new interior door with hardware, remodeled bath with granite counters, enclosed carport, laundry room, deck, and private backyard with seasonal lake views.