6042 Ridge Drive SE

Amenities
Size, Space and Storage! If this is what you are looking for this is the right home for you. Come see this freshly painted 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath located in Mableton right off of Smyrna/Vinings. The renovated Kitchen features premium cabinets with new appliances, recessed lighting and granite countertops. Other interior features included a separate Livingroom and Family Room, hardwood floors throughout and a Basement. Exterior features include a huge yard, big deck and a 2 car carport. Don't miss this one it won't last long.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.