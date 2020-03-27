6042 Ridge Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking cats allowed

Size, Space and Storage! If this is what you are looking for this is the right home for you. Come see this freshly painted 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath located in Mableton right off of Smyrna/Vinings. The renovated Kitchen features premium cabinets with new appliances, recessed lighting and granite countertops. Other interior features included a separate Livingroom and Family Room, hardwood floors throughout and a Basement. Exterior features include a huge yard, big deck and a 2 car carport. Don't miss this one it won't last long.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.