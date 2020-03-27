All apartments in Mableton
6042 Ridge Drive SE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:35 PM

6042 Ridge Drive SE

6042 Ridge Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6042 Ridge Drive Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126
Grainger Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
cats allowed
Size, Space and Storage! If this is what you are looking for this is the right home for you. Come see this freshly painted 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath located in Mableton right off of Smyrna/Vinings. The renovated Kitchen features premium cabinets with new appliances, recessed lighting and granite countertops. Other interior features included a separate Livingroom and Family Room, hardwood floors throughout and a Basement. Exterior features include a huge yard, big deck and a 2 car carport. Don't miss this one it won't last long.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6042 Ridge Drive SE have any available units?
6042 Ridge Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6042 Ridge Drive SE have?
Some of 6042 Ridge Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6042 Ridge Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
6042 Ridge Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6042 Ridge Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6042 Ridge Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 6042 Ridge Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 6042 Ridge Drive SE offers parking.
Does 6042 Ridge Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6042 Ridge Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6042 Ridge Drive SE have a pool?
No, 6042 Ridge Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 6042 Ridge Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 6042 Ridge Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6042 Ridge Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6042 Ridge Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6042 Ridge Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6042 Ridge Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.

