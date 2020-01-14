5899 Lone Oak Drive

Amenities

Fabulous Apartment That has Been Recently Renovated - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath has been completely renovated including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops and appliances which include stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Property is total electric and blinds are supplied. Water, trash and yard maintenance are included.



No Smoking



Utilities: Georgia Power



Rent: $795.00



Security Deposit: $795.00



Application Fee: $70.00



Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.



For More Information on this or our other properties please call 770-941-7745. You may also visit our website at www.pmuinc.com



**ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE**



(RLNE4111065)