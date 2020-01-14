All apartments in Mableton
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

5899 Lone Oak Drive

5899 Lone Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5899 Lone Oak Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fabulous Apartment That has Been Recently Renovated - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath has been completely renovated including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops and appliances which include stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Property is total electric and blinds are supplied. Water, trash and yard maintenance are included.

No Smoking

Utilities: Georgia Power

Rent: $795.00

Security Deposit: $795.00

Application Fee: $70.00

Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.

For More Information on this or our other properties please call 770-941-7745. You may also visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

**ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE**

(RLNE4111065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5899 Lone Oak Drive have any available units?
5899 Lone Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5899 Lone Oak Drive have?
Some of 5899 Lone Oak Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5899 Lone Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5899 Lone Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5899 Lone Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5899 Lone Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5899 Lone Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 5899 Lone Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5899 Lone Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5899 Lone Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5899 Lone Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 5899 Lone Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5899 Lone Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 5899 Lone Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5899 Lone Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5899 Lone Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5899 Lone Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5899 Lone Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

