5882 Michael Rd

Amenities

air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6fd014d02c ---- Nice ranch house in Austell with spacious yard. This property features an additional room which could also be used as a study room or home office. Large backyard. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Range