5846 Lone Oak Drive - 5846 Available 06/15/19 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Total Electric Apartment in Mableton - Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath has been recently renovated with hardwood floors. Includes Stove and Refrigerator . Property is Total Electric, Blinds are supplied. There is Central Heat/Air. The community has a Playground. Water, Trash and Yard Maintenance are included...ALL YOU PAY IS ELECTRIC!!!



NO SMOKING !!!



Utilities: Georgia Power (Water and Trash Included)



Rent: $785.00



Security Deposit: $785.00



Application Fee: $70.00



Photos may be of a similar unit and not an actual unit.



For More Information on this or our other properties please call 770-941-7745. You may also visit our website at www.pmuinc.com



**ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE**



