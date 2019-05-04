All apartments in Mableton
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

5846 Lone Oak Drive

5846 Lone Oak Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

5846 Lone Oak Dr SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
5846 Lone Oak Drive - 5846 Available 06/15/19 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Total Electric Apartment in Mableton - Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath has been recently renovated with hardwood floors. Includes Stove and Refrigerator . Property is Total Electric, Blinds are supplied. There is Central Heat/Air. The community has a Playground. Water, Trash and Yard Maintenance are included...ALL YOU PAY IS ELECTRIC!!!

NO SMOKING !!!

Utilities: Georgia Power (Water and Trash Included)

Rent: $785.00

Security Deposit: $785.00

Application Fee: $70.00

Photos may be of a similar unit and not an actual unit.

For More Information on this or our other properties please call 770-941-7745. You may also visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

**ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE**

(RLNE4850864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5846 Lone Oak Drive have any available units?
5846 Lone Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5846 Lone Oak Drive have?
Some of 5846 Lone Oak Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5846 Lone Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5846 Lone Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5846 Lone Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5846 Lone Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5846 Lone Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 5846 Lone Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5846 Lone Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5846 Lone Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5846 Lone Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 5846 Lone Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5846 Lone Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 5846 Lone Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5846 Lone Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5846 Lone Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5846 Lone Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5846 Lone Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.
