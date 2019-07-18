All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 5818 Buckner Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
5818 Buckner Creek Dr
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

5818 Buckner Creek Dr

5818 Buckner Creek Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5818 Buckner Creek Drive Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
AVAILABLE FOR 1 PERSON ONLY. No children. I am renting 2 rooms in my home. The room are private the bathroom is private bathroom( jack n jill). There is a tennis court and swimming pool.

AVAILABLE Sept 1st . Prime Location in quiet swim/tennis community. These rooms are ia 6bd/5ba 4500 sqft home. So there is plenty of room that we can share. The 2 bedrooms approx 15x16 each. There is Spacious kitchen, and a private bathroom, Spacious Family room, Laundry room, backyard, deck, grill , off street parking and use of the tennis courts and pool
Features:
20min from airport.
Publix grocery store 2min away.
Located minutes from downtown Vinings and close to downtown Atlanta.
Minutes from the 285 & 75 interchange.
This is a HOUSE SHARE. I am a health professional in the Smyrna/Vinings area for 20yrs.
No kids,No pets, No smoking
This rental is only available for 1 person. 1YR LEASE REQUIRED Please text or call 678-852-4032 its my business phone so please leave a message.If you want to see the property via Skype to save time driving just ask.
Thanks

“This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 Buckner Creek Dr have any available units?
5818 Buckner Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5818 Buckner Creek Dr have?
Some of 5818 Buckner Creek Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 Buckner Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5818 Buckner Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 Buckner Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5818 Buckner Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5818 Buckner Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5818 Buckner Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 5818 Buckner Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5818 Buckner Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 Buckner Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5818 Buckner Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 5818 Buckner Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 5818 Buckner Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 Buckner Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5818 Buckner Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5818 Buckner Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5818 Buckner Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College