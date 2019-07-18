5818 Buckner Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

AVAILABLE FOR 1 PERSON ONLY. No children. I am renting 2 rooms in my home. The room are private the bathroom is private bathroom( jack n jill). There is a tennis court and swimming pool.



AVAILABLE Sept 1st . Prime Location in quiet swim/tennis community. These rooms are ia 6bd/5ba 4500 sqft home. So there is plenty of room that we can share. The 2 bedrooms approx 15x16 each. There is Spacious kitchen, and a private bathroom, Spacious Family room, Laundry room, backyard, deck, grill , off street parking and use of the tennis courts and pool

Features:

20min from airport.

Publix grocery store 2min away.

Located minutes from downtown Vinings and close to downtown Atlanta.

Minutes from the 285 & 75 interchange.

This is a HOUSE SHARE. I am a health professional in the Smyrna/Vinings area for 20yrs.

No kids,No pets, No smoking

This rental is only available for 1 person. 1YR LEASE REQUIRED Please text or call 678-852-4032 its my business phone so please leave a message.If you want to see the property via Skype to save time driving just ask.

Thanks



“This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software.”