4746 Legacy Cove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

BACK ON MARKET! WOW! What an amazing townhome! Perfect for today's lifestyle! All the upgrades you could ever want! New paint. New carpet. Private back deck is perfect for entertaining outdoors. Vaulted master bedroom suite. Gated community & professionally maintained exterior & landscaping means more freedom to enjoy time with family & friends. Dynamic club amenities will keep you active. Walk to the Silver Comet Trail. Directly across from Vinings Estates where you'll get all access to the pools, tennis courts, clubhouse & playground. Owner prefers 24-36 month lease.