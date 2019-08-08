All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 4746 Legacy Cove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
4746 Legacy Cove Lane
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

4746 Legacy Cove Lane

4746 Legacy Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4746 Legacy Cove Ln, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
BACK ON MARKET! WOW! What an amazing townhome! Perfect for today's lifestyle! All the upgrades you could ever want! New paint. New carpet. Private back deck is perfect for entertaining outdoors. Vaulted master bedroom suite. Gated community & professionally maintained exterior & landscaping means more freedom to enjoy time with family & friends. Dynamic club amenities will keep you active. Walk to the Silver Comet Trail. Directly across from Vinings Estates where you'll get all access to the pools, tennis courts, clubhouse & playground. Owner prefers 24-36 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4746 Legacy Cove Lane have any available units?
4746 Legacy Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 4746 Legacy Cove Lane have?
Some of 4746 Legacy Cove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4746 Legacy Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4746 Legacy Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4746 Legacy Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4746 Legacy Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 4746 Legacy Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4746 Legacy Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 4746 Legacy Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4746 Legacy Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4746 Legacy Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4746 Legacy Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 4746 Legacy Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 4746 Legacy Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4746 Legacy Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4746 Legacy Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4746 Legacy Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4746 Legacy Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College