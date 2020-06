Amenities

patio / balcony carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Charming 3BR 2BA brick ranch with lots of gardening potential. Cozy family room great for entertaining plus separate living room for more gatherings. Bright kitchen with appliances. Main level master with private bath, plus additional main bedrooms and bath, one-car carport and covered rocking chair front porch. The fenced backyard is perfect for outdoor fun. Close to schools, shopping and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. Renters insurance required.



High school: South Cobb High School



Middle school: Floyd Middle School



Elementary school: Russell Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.