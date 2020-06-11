All apartments in Mableton
4498 Queen Anne Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:34 PM

4498 Queen Anne Court

4498 Queen Anne Court · (678) 472-4670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4498 Queen Anne Court, Mableton, GA 30126

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2350 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning renovation, never rented before. NO pets. Very private and large yard. Over sized rear deck overlooking private wooded area where deer come up to the side of home. Spacious driveway, garage with storage. Exotic hardwoods, granite in kitchen and baths, full bar, newer appliances, hardwoods on entire main level - upstairs hallway and master bedroom and closet. Massive Master Closet w/custom built-ins, plenty of attic storage space, and a master bath to die for w/custom walk in shower, dual shower heads and TV. Entertainment Center & TV in Master Bath stays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4498 Queen Anne Court have any available units?
4498 Queen Anne Court has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4498 Queen Anne Court have?
Some of 4498 Queen Anne Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4498 Queen Anne Court currently offering any rent specials?
4498 Queen Anne Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4498 Queen Anne Court pet-friendly?
No, 4498 Queen Anne Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 4498 Queen Anne Court offer parking?
Yes, 4498 Queen Anne Court does offer parking.
Does 4498 Queen Anne Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4498 Queen Anne Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4498 Queen Anne Court have a pool?
No, 4498 Queen Anne Court does not have a pool.
Does 4498 Queen Anne Court have accessible units?
No, 4498 Queen Anne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4498 Queen Anne Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4498 Queen Anne Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4498 Queen Anne Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4498 Queen Anne Court does not have units with air conditioning.
