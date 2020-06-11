4498 Queen Anne Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning renovation, never rented before. NO pets. Very private and large yard. Over sized rear deck overlooking private wooded area where deer come up to the side of home. Spacious driveway, garage with storage. Exotic hardwoods, granite in kitchen and baths, full bar, newer appliances, hardwoods on entire main level - upstairs hallway and master bedroom and closet. Massive Master Closet w/custom built-ins, plenty of attic storage space, and a master bath to die for w/custom walk in shower, dual shower heads and TV. Entertainment Center & TV in Master Bath stays.