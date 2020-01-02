All apartments in Mableton
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

404 Northland Rd

404 Northland Road · No Longer Available
Location

404 Northland Road, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Don't let this home pass you by!

The charming character of this 2 story traditonal home speaks for itself! This 4 bedroom 3 bath home comes with master bedroom on main level and a finished basement.

* Amazing new deck on back that is great for entertaining and enjoying the view and sounds of nature.

Address is 404 Northland Rd., Mableton, Ga 30126.

Amazing Schools: Elementary: Mableton , Middle: Floyd, High: Pebblebrook

Other features to love and enjoy about this home:

- Bright kitchen with white cabinets
- New stainless steel electric appliances
- Tons of cabinet space
- Pantry in kitchen
- New deck on back
- Master on main
- Breakfast area in kitchen
- Separate dining area
- Open foyer area
- Updated light fixtures throughout
- Spacious family room with gas log stoned fireplace
- 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs
- Hall bathroom upstairs
- His/Her closets in master bedroom
- Tiled flooring in bathrooms
- 2 car automatic garage
- Finished basement with bonua area and full bathroom
- Extra storage area in basement

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Northland Rd have any available units?
404 Northland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 404 Northland Rd have?
Some of 404 Northland Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Northland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
404 Northland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Northland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Northland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 404 Northland Rd offer parking?
Yes, 404 Northland Rd offers parking.
Does 404 Northland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Northland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Northland Rd have a pool?
No, 404 Northland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 404 Northland Rd have accessible units?
No, 404 Northland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Northland Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Northland Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Northland Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 404 Northland Rd has units with air conditioning.

