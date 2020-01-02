Amenities
Don't let this home pass you by!
The charming character of this 2 story traditonal home speaks for itself! This 4 bedroom 3 bath home comes with master bedroom on main level and a finished basement.
* Amazing new deck on back that is great for entertaining and enjoying the view and sounds of nature.
Address is 404 Northland Rd., Mableton, Ga 30126.
Amazing Schools: Elementary: Mableton , Middle: Floyd, High: Pebblebrook
Other features to love and enjoy about this home:
- Bright kitchen with white cabinets
- New stainless steel electric appliances
- Tons of cabinet space
- Pantry in kitchen
- New deck on back
- Master on main
- Breakfast area in kitchen
- Separate dining area
- Open foyer area
- Updated light fixtures throughout
- Spacious family room with gas log stoned fireplace
- 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs
- Hall bathroom upstairs
- His/Her closets in master bedroom
- Tiled flooring in bathrooms
- 2 car automatic garage
- Finished basement with bonua area and full bathroom
- Extra storage area in basement
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com