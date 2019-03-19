All apartments in Mableton
Mableton, GA
341 Pineland Road Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

341 Pineland Road Southwest

341 Pineland Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

341 Pineland Road Southwest, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS****

3 BR 2 BA Lovely 4 Sided Brick Ranch With Hardwood Flooring Throughout! Sunny Kitchen With Appliances, Breakfast Nook With French Doors To Deck. Separate Living Room 3 Spacious BRs on one level for easy living. Large Wooded And Private Backyard in Quiet Neighborhood. Convenient To Everything!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Cobb
Subdivision: Maple Valley
Sq. Footage: 1066
Year Built: 1969
Beds 3 / Baths: 1.5

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mableton
Middle School: Floyd
High School: South Cobb

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1969

Lease Terms: 12 Months
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Pineland Road Southwest have any available units?
341 Pineland Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 341 Pineland Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
341 Pineland Road Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Pineland Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 341 Pineland Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 341 Pineland Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 341 Pineland Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 341 Pineland Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 Pineland Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Pineland Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 341 Pineland Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 341 Pineland Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 341 Pineland Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Pineland Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 Pineland Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Pineland Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Pineland Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
