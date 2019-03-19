341 Pineland Road Southwest

Amenities
***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS****
3 BR 2 BA Lovely 4 Sided Brick Ranch With Hardwood Flooring Throughout! Sunny Kitchen With Appliances, Breakfast Nook With French Doors To Deck. Separate Living Room 3 Spacious BRs on one level for easy living. Large Wooded And Private Backyard in Quiet Neighborhood. Convenient To Everything!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: Cobb
Subdivision: Maple Valley
Sq. Footage: 1066
Year Built: 1969
Beds 3 / Baths: 1.5
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mableton
Middle School: Floyd
High School: South Cobb
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1969
Lease Terms: 12 Months
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.