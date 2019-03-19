341 Pineland Road Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS****



3 BR 2 BA Lovely 4 Sided Brick Ranch With Hardwood Flooring Throughout! Sunny Kitchen With Appliances, Breakfast Nook With French Doors To Deck. Separate Living Room 3 Spacious BRs on one level for easy living. Large Wooded And Private Backyard in Quiet Neighborhood. Convenient To Everything!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Cobb

Subdivision: Maple Valley

Sq. Footage: 1066

Year Built: 1969

Beds 3 / Baths: 1.5



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Mableton

Middle School: Floyd

High School: South Cobb



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1969



Lease Terms: 12 Months

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.