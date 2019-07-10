1520 Jacqueline Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This all brick home has recently been updated and offers a Flowing floor plan with Living Room, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances and Cabinets, and a Huge Family Room with Fireplace and Built-ins. Hardwood Floors throughout most of the living areas. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths; including Master Bedroom with Private Bath. The large Basement offers over 1,000 sq ft of space and is the perfect Man/She Cave.

Recently remodeled home for less. Great Cobb County location close to Veterans Highway and minutes from SW Atlanta with easy access to I-20, Downtown, and more.