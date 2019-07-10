All apartments in Mableton
1520 Jacqueline Cir

1520 Jacqueline Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Jacqueline Circle, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This all brick home has recently been updated and offers a Flowing floor plan with Living Room, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances and Cabinets, and a Huge Family Room with Fireplace and Built-ins. Hardwood Floors throughout most of the living areas. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths; including Master Bedroom with Private Bath. The large Basement offers over 1,000 sq ft of space and is the perfect Man/She Cave.
Recently remodeled home for less. Great Cobb County location close to Veterans Highway and minutes from SW Atlanta with easy access to I-20, Downtown, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Jacqueline Cir have any available units?
1520 Jacqueline Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1520 Jacqueline Cir have?
Some of 1520 Jacqueline Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Jacqueline Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Jacqueline Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Jacqueline Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Jacqueline Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 1520 Jacqueline Cir offer parking?
No, 1520 Jacqueline Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Jacqueline Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Jacqueline Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Jacqueline Cir have a pool?
No, 1520 Jacqueline Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Jacqueline Cir have accessible units?
No, 1520 Jacqueline Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Jacqueline Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Jacqueline Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Jacqueline Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1520 Jacqueline Cir has units with air conditioning.

