Lumpkin County, GA
296 Gold Dust Trace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

296 Gold Dust Trace

296 Gold Dust Trce · (706) 864-5456
Location

296 Gold Dust Trce, Lumpkin County, GA 30533

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 296 Gold Dust Trace · Avail. Jul 20

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
296 Gold Dust Trace Available 07/20/20 Secluded & Private Flat - This bottom floor "secluded and private flat" is perfect for peaceful serenity and quiet relaxation without any worries except living in the wilderness just south of Dahlonega, Georgia in Lumpkin County. It's about 15 minutes into Dahlonega to enjoy great restaurants, shopping, sight-seeing, and wineries. It is conveniently located near GA 400 with easy access to the north Georgia Mountains, the Dawsonville Outlet Mall, Gainesville, and even Atlanta. All utilities are included.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4683944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 Gold Dust Trace have any available units?
296 Gold Dust Trace has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 296 Gold Dust Trace currently offering any rent specials?
296 Gold Dust Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 Gold Dust Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 296 Gold Dust Trace is pet friendly.
Does 296 Gold Dust Trace offer parking?
No, 296 Gold Dust Trace does not offer parking.
Does 296 Gold Dust Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 Gold Dust Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 Gold Dust Trace have a pool?
No, 296 Gold Dust Trace does not have a pool.
Does 296 Gold Dust Trace have accessible units?
No, 296 Gold Dust Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 296 Gold Dust Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 296 Gold Dust Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 296 Gold Dust Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 296 Gold Dust Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
