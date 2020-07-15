Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

296 Gold Dust Trace Available 07/20/20 Secluded & Private Flat - This bottom floor "secluded and private flat" is perfect for peaceful serenity and quiet relaxation without any worries except living in the wilderness just south of Dahlonega, Georgia in Lumpkin County. It's about 15 minutes into Dahlonega to enjoy great restaurants, shopping, sight-seeing, and wineries. It is conveniently located near GA 400 with easy access to the north Georgia Mountains, the Dawsonville Outlet Mall, Gainesville, and even Atlanta. All utilities are included.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4683944)