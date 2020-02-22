1942 Sea Oats Dr

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

2-Year Lease welcome! - Beautiful 5 Bed/ 3 Bath home home in Hampton! Featuring the perfect open-concept layout with wood vinyl flooring. The main level is designed for entertaining and gatherings with family and friends! Includes beautiful granite countertops, a cozy electric fireplace, and a separate dining room.



Roomy loft on 2nd floor landing is the perfect space for a media room, home office, or bonus room! Conveniently located only minutes from grocery, restaurants and parks.



All electric ppliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Electric Stove,Dishwasher,Microwave.



Other Features:

Central Cooling. 2-car Garage!



Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5434649)