1783 Glen View Way
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1783 Glen View Way

1783 Glen View Way · No Longer Available
Location

1783 Glen View Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome featuring a family room w/fireplace. Spacious eat-in kitchen with all black appliances. Exterior of property features a level back yard and patio which can be assessed from the back-door in kitchen. Master bedroom suite features separate corner tub from shower & 2 separate vanities. All electric home. HOA-managed community. Must earn minimum 3x the monthly rent and no evictions. 600 minimum credit score. Need to have renter's insurance. $45 app fee/individual. Can process within 3 -5 days if all supporting documentation is attached. Pictures are from pre-move in. Owner is not signed/participating w/Housing Authority.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

