1783 Glen View Way

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome featuring a family room w/fireplace. Spacious eat-in kitchen with all black appliances. Exterior of property features a level back yard and patio which can be assessed from the back-door in kitchen. Master bedroom suite features separate corner tub from shower & 2 separate vanities. All electric home. HOA-managed community. Must earn minimum 3x the monthly rent and no evictions. 600 minimum credit score. Need to have renter's insurance. $45 app fee/individual. Can process within 3 -5 days if all supporting documentation is attached. Pictures are from pre-move in. Owner is not signed/participating w/Housing Authority.

