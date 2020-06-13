All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 11849 Registry Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
11849 Registry Boulevard
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

11849 Registry Boulevard

11849 Registry Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11849 Registry Boulevard, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,358 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5835891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11849 Registry Boulevard have any available units?
11849 Registry Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 11849 Registry Boulevard have?
Some of 11849 Registry Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11849 Registry Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11849 Registry Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11849 Registry Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11849 Registry Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 11849 Registry Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11849 Registry Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 11849 Registry Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11849 Registry Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11849 Registry Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 11849 Registry Boulevard has a pool.
Does 11849 Registry Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11849 Registry Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11849 Registry Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11849 Registry Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 11849 Registry Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 11849 Registry Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College