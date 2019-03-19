All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd

11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new home! Built 2018, be the first person to live in this gorgeous 3 bedroom home close to shopping, parks, and US-19. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the main level provides a sharp, modern look and allows for easy cleaning on a day-to-day basis. The family chef will rejoice in the bright and spacious kitchen featuring brand new black appliances, granite counter tops, and large center island/breakfast bar. Host a movie night or game night in the cozy family room with fireplace, providing warmth and comfort to any gathering. Don't wait and see it today before it's gone!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/11833-lovejoy-crossing-blvd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd have any available units?
11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd have?
Some of 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd offer parking?
No, 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd have a pool?
No, 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11833 Lovejoy Crossing Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College