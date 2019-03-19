Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new home! Built 2018, be the first person to live in this gorgeous 3 bedroom home close to shopping, parks, and US-19. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the main level provides a sharp, modern look and allows for easy cleaning on a day-to-day basis. The family chef will rejoice in the bright and spacious kitchen featuring brand new black appliances, granite counter tops, and large center island/breakfast bar. Host a movie night or game night in the cozy family room with fireplace, providing warmth and comfort to any gathering. Don't wait and see it today before it's gone!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/11833-lovejoy-crossing-blvd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.