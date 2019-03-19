Amenities
Brand new home! Built 2018, be the first person to live in this gorgeous 3 bedroom home close to shopping, parks, and US-19. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the main level provides a sharp, modern look and allows for easy cleaning on a day-to-day basis. The family chef will rejoice in the bright and spacious kitchen featuring brand new black appliances, granite counter tops, and large center island/breakfast bar. Host a movie night or game night in the cozy family room with fireplace, providing warmth and comfort to any gathering. Don't wait and see it today before it's gone!
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/11833-lovejoy-crossing-blvd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.