Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed

Stately updated 5 bedroom home offers plenty of room ( 3500 square feet) for all to enjoy! As you enter the home you are struck by the elegance that the 2 story foyer provides. With a formal living and formal dining room there is no shortage of places to entertain your guest.The fireplace in the great room is perfect for those chilly Georgia nights! Equally as impressive is the updated kitchen that comes fully equipped with wood stained cabinetry, decorative backsplash, and an appliance package - dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and microwave. This eat in kitchen is bright and cheerful thanks to the large window in the 2nd dining area.This home also offers a wonderful master bedroom suite, complete with a spa inspired bathroom. You are invited to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, so you can call this place at 11708 Kades Trail, in Hampton, your new home! You deserve it!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.