Lovejoy, GA
11708 Kades Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11708 Kades Trail

11708 Kades Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11708 Kades Trail, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Stately updated 5 bedroom home offers plenty of room ( 3500 square feet) for all to enjoy! As you enter the home you are struck by the elegance that the 2 story foyer provides. With a formal living and formal dining room there is no shortage of places to entertain your guest.The fireplace in the great room is perfect for those chilly Georgia nights! Equally as impressive is the updated kitchen that comes fully equipped with wood stained cabinetry, decorative backsplash, and an appliance package - dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and microwave. This eat in kitchen is bright and cheerful thanks to the large window in the 2nd dining area.This home also offers a wonderful master bedroom suite, complete with a spa inspired bathroom. You are invited to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, so you can call this place at 11708 Kades Trail, in Hampton, your new home! You deserve it!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11708 Kades Trail have any available units?
11708 Kades Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 11708 Kades Trail have?
Some of 11708 Kades Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11708 Kades Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11708 Kades Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11708 Kades Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 11708 Kades Trail is pet friendly.
Does 11708 Kades Trail offer parking?
No, 11708 Kades Trail does not offer parking.
Does 11708 Kades Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11708 Kades Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11708 Kades Trail have a pool?
No, 11708 Kades Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11708 Kades Trail have accessible units?
No, 11708 Kades Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11708 Kades Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11708 Kades Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 11708 Kades Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 11708 Kades Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

