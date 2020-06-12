/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:59 PM
120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Loganville, GA
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1006 Marvin Garden Way
1006 Marvin Garden Way, Loganville, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
716 Ashley Wilkes Way
716 Ashley Wilkes Way, Loganville, GA
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Beautiful 4 bed, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
464 Village Way
464 Village Drive, Loganville, GA
Great Location in Loganville School District! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Room, 3rd Level Perfect for Playroom, Office or Game Room, Attached Garage. Call to schedule an appointment today!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
233 Evergreen Way
233 Evergreen Way, Loganville, GA
A Brand New Home! Welcome to this new sleek 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This property consists of a formal dining room and a family room that shares an open concept with the kitchen area. The kitchen area has a breakfast and work island.
Results within 1 mile of Loganville
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
393 Strawberry Walk
393 Strawberry Walk, Gwinnett County, GA
Fantastic Home that features high ceilings, an open living space and a huge bonus room upstairs. Charming 3,800 square foot home in an absolutely lovely neighborhood is now available. Property features include 6-bed, 3.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
733 Creek Bottom Road
733 Creek Bottom Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2198 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
3521 Stoney Creek Way, WALTON COUNTY
3521 Stoney Creek Way, Walton County, GA
2-Story, Single Family House This single-family home has 2 bathrooms and approximately 2,327 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 3.29 acres and was built in 2006.
1 of 1
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
3360 Battlement Circle
3360 Battlement Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
Great family home in a small and friendly neighborhood. Beautifully maintained and updated. Featuring separate dining room and great room w/ fireplace and a covered patio with extended deck leading to the fenced-in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Loganville
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
119 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2400 Emerald Drive
2400 Emerald Drive, Walnut Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1576 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2944 Olivine Drive Southeast
2944 Olivine Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1096 Masters Lane
1096 Masters Lane, Snellville, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2820 Ozora Church Road
2820 Ozora Church Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1748 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Tri-Level with plenty of front and rear yard space for your next family function! Warm and Rustic Hardwood Floors throughout the main living areas with tile floors on the lower level.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2085 Pinella Drive
2085 Pinella Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1624 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely and spacious 3BR 2BA home features a lovely rocking chair front porch and 1624 sq. ft. of living space with gorgeous wood laminate kitchen and family room flooring.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2021 Buckley Trail
2021 Buckley Trail, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1860 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3136 Dolostone Way
3136 Dolostone Way, Gwinnett County, GA
One month free rent if move in by 6/25 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month minimum lease. Main floor combines spacious family room w/ eat-in kitchen, which features granite and stone, SS appliances, double sink, and walk-in pantry.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1222 Creek Top Road
1222 Creek Top Rd, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1800 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home Features Large, Open, Bright Entry and Living Room. Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Recessed Lighting, Stained Cabinets and Large Pantry.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1760 Tuftstown Court
1760 Tuffstown Court, Snellville, GA
You will love this 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Grayson school district. Features include a 2 story foyer, Sunken family rm w/double sided fireplace, HUGE breakfast room and a unique gathering area or keeping room with fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
431 Ash Trace Lane
431 Ash Trace Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3625 Cobblestone Drive
3625 Cobblestone Drive, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1550 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1824 Skyland Glen Drive
1824 Skyland Glen Drive, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1810 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3040 Black Fox Drive
3040 Black Fox Drive, Walton County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1741 Long Acre Dr
1741 Long Acre Dr, Walton County, GA
With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3234 Watson Meadow Ln
3234 Watson Meadow Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
Similar Pages
Loganville 2 BedroomsLoganville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLoganville 3 BedroomsLoganville Apartments with Balcony
Loganville Apartments with GarageLoganville Apartments with GymLoganville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLoganville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA