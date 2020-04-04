810 Badley Circle

Amenities

Available 04/02/20 2 BR 1.5 BA in Beautiful Park Place - Loganville. - Property Id: 229460



I am 66 year old semi-retired male, looking for tenant(s) to share beautiful large home nestled in prestigious Park Place - Loganville! Roommate floor plan. You'll have your own 2 private bedrooms, 1 private full bath, 1 private living room/dining area, shared kitchen and breakfast area,1 space in two-car garage, covered patio and private back yard, and shared guest/powder room on main. Washer/dryer available for your use, no lawn maintenance.



Subdivision includes a large pool, exercise room and tennis courts to use at your leisure! Neighborhood is safe with well lit sidewalks, and convenient to all stores and eateries. Located right off U.S.78, Hwy 81 and State Road 20.



ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!



Looking for very tidy and clean tenant(s) that are into home life. No small children, small pets okay. No drugs, smoking, excessive alcohol or weapons permitted.



$50.00 application fee includes background check. First month ($900.00) plus $500.00 refundable deposit due at move-in.

