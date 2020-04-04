All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like 810 Badley Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
810 Badley Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

810 Badley Circle

810 Bradley Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

810 Bradley Circle, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available 04/02/20 2 BR 1.5 BA in Beautiful Park Place - Loganville. - Property Id: 229460

I am 66 year old semi-retired male, looking for tenant(s) to share beautiful large home nestled in prestigious Park Place - Loganville! Roommate floor plan. You'll have your own 2 private bedrooms, 1 private full bath, 1 private living room/dining area, shared kitchen and breakfast area,1 space in two-car garage, covered patio and private back yard, and shared guest/powder room on main. Washer/dryer available for your use, no lawn maintenance.

Subdivision includes a large pool, exercise room and tennis courts to use at your leisure! Neighborhood is safe with well lit sidewalks, and convenient to all stores and eateries. Located right off U.S.78, Hwy 81 and State Road 20.

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

Looking for very tidy and clean tenant(s) that are into home life. No small children, small pets okay. No drugs, smoking, excessive alcohol or weapons permitted.

$50.00 application fee includes background check. First month ($900.00) plus $500.00 refundable deposit due at move-in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229460
Property Id 229460

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5587027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Badley Circle have any available units?
810 Badley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 810 Badley Circle have?
Some of 810 Badley Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Badley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
810 Badley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Badley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 810 Badley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loganville.
Does 810 Badley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 810 Badley Circle offers parking.
Does 810 Badley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Badley Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Badley Circle have a pool?
Yes, 810 Badley Circle has a pool.
Does 810 Badley Circle have accessible units?
No, 810 Badley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Badley Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Badley Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Badley Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Badley Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 BedroomsLoganville 3 Bedrooms
Loganville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLoganville Dog Friendly Apartments
Loganville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University