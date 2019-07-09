Welcome home to this 4-side brick 5 bed 3 bath home with granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Huge yard with plenty of room for entertaining. Guest room on the main floor with separate dining room and family room. Come see this home!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 710 Hickory Lane have?
Some of 710 Hickory Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
