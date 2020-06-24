All apartments in Loganville
Loganville, GA
638 Granite Lane
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:48 AM

638 Granite Lane

638 Granite Lane · No Longer Available
Location

638 Granite Lane, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
House went through Major renovation! Brand new Kitchen, Appliances, Cabinets, Counter tops, Floors, Vanity, Doors, Windows, trims, HVAC, Electrical Panel, Tubs, Shower, siding, decks, etc. Stunning split level with stacked stone front with above ground pool,cabana & deck on.42 acres with level, fenced back yard. Spacious fire side great room. Separate sun-room off the kitchen leading to pool area. Lower level has large rec area and full bath.All bedrooms on upper level with full hall bath. Over-sized master suite with corner fireplace & office. Sold as-is.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Granite Lane have any available units?
638 Granite Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 638 Granite Lane have?
Some of 638 Granite Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Granite Lane currently offering any rent specials?
638 Granite Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Granite Lane pet-friendly?
No, 638 Granite Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loganville.
Does 638 Granite Lane offer parking?
Yes, 638 Granite Lane offers parking.
Does 638 Granite Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Granite Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Granite Lane have a pool?
Yes, 638 Granite Lane has a pool.
Does 638 Granite Lane have accessible units?
No, 638 Granite Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Granite Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 Granite Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 638 Granite Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 638 Granite Lane has units with air conditioning.
