Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
638 Arbor Ridge
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

638 Arbor Ridge

638 Arbor Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

638 Arbor Ridge, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
WOW, THIS IS THE HOUSE YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR. HOME IS LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL TARA ESTATE SUBDIVISION. MASTER SUITE ON THE MAIN BOOST 12FT VAULTED CEILING AND FANCY BATH. GOURMET KITCHEN,WITH 42IN CABINETS,GRANITE COUNTER TOP WITH A BREAKFAST BAR AND HARDWOOD FLOORING ON MAIN. UPSTAIRS AS LOFT AREA, HUGE BEDROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS MEDIA/REC ROOM. PLEASE NOTE EACH BATH AS TILED FLOORING AND SHOWER.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Arbor Ridge have any available units?
638 Arbor Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 638 Arbor Ridge have?
Some of 638 Arbor Ridge's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Arbor Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
638 Arbor Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Arbor Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 Arbor Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 638 Arbor Ridge offer parking?
No, 638 Arbor Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 638 Arbor Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Arbor Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Arbor Ridge have a pool?
No, 638 Arbor Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 638 Arbor Ridge have accessible units?
No, 638 Arbor Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Arbor Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Arbor Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 638 Arbor Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 Arbor Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

