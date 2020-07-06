All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like 612 Peach Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
612 Peach Place
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:07 AM

612 Peach Place

612 Peach Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

612 Peach Place, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this awesome 2 story home located in cul-de-sac in Tara Estates! Pool/tennis/clubhouse amenities. Open floor plan with 2-story foyer, hardwood floors, formal dining room, 2-story ceiling in great room with fireplace, spacious kitchen with granite, island and lots of counter space, double ovens, and breakfast area. Separate sun room or mini rec room overlooks private patio and wooded backyard. Spacious owner's bedroom on main level with en suite bath, travertine tile work. Total of 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths with traveritine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Peach Place have any available units?
612 Peach Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 612 Peach Place have?
Some of 612 Peach Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Peach Place currently offering any rent specials?
612 Peach Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Peach Place pet-friendly?
No, 612 Peach Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loganville.
Does 612 Peach Place offer parking?
Yes, 612 Peach Place offers parking.
Does 612 Peach Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Peach Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Peach Place have a pool?
Yes, 612 Peach Place has a pool.
Does 612 Peach Place have accessible units?
No, 612 Peach Place does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Peach Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Peach Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Peach Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Peach Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 BedroomsLoganville 3 Bedrooms
Loganville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLoganville Dog Friendly Apartments
Loganville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University