612 Peach Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome to this awesome 2 story home located in cul-de-sac in Tara Estates! Pool/tennis/clubhouse amenities. Open floor plan with 2-story foyer, hardwood floors, formal dining room, 2-story ceiling in great room with fireplace, spacious kitchen with granite, island and lots of counter space, double ovens, and breakfast area. Separate sun room or mini rec room overlooks private patio and wooded backyard. Spacious owner's bedroom on main level with en suite bath, travertine tile work. Total of 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths with traveritine.