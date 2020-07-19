525 Victory Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Immaculate brick home on pristine corner lot! Beautiful wide plank hardwood flooring adorns the entire main level, providing easy-maintenance and the perfect contemporary canvas awaiting your personal touch. Your inner chef will rejoice in the fabulous kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, double ovens, gas cooktop, and a huge walk-in pantry. Boasting sitting room, 2 large walk-in closets, and a luxurious attached bath, the impressive master suite is fit for royalty! Feel at peace in a beautiful, private community rich with great amenities. See it today before it's gone!