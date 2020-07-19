All apartments in Loganville
525 Victory Circle
525 Victory Circle

525 Victory Circle · No Longer Available
Location

525 Victory Circle, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate brick home on pristine corner lot! Beautiful wide plank hardwood flooring adorns the entire main level, providing easy-maintenance and the perfect contemporary canvas awaiting your personal touch. Your inner chef will rejoice in the fabulous kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, double ovens, gas cooktop, and a huge walk-in pantry. Boasting sitting room, 2 large walk-in closets, and a luxurious attached bath, the impressive master suite is fit for royalty! Feel at peace in a beautiful, private community rich with great amenities. See it today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Victory Circle have any available units?
525 Victory Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 525 Victory Circle have?
Some of 525 Victory Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Victory Circle currently offering any rent specials?
525 Victory Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Victory Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Victory Circle is pet friendly.
Does 525 Victory Circle offer parking?
No, 525 Victory Circle does not offer parking.
Does 525 Victory Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Victory Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Victory Circle have a pool?
No, 525 Victory Circle does not have a pool.
Does 525 Victory Circle have accessible units?
No, 525 Victory Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Victory Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Victory Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Victory Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Victory Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
