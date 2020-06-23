510 Sea Dunes Court

Amenities
5 Bedroom Home in Loganville - 5 bedroom, 3 bath home
kitchen with Granite counter tops,
Open concept to family room with fireplace.
Guest bedroom and bath on main level
hardwood floor, vinyl & carpet.
Crown moldings
2 car garage
Nearby Schools:
Bay Creek Elementary School
Loganville Middle School
Loganville High School
----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income.
Include last two paystubs in your application.
Only 35.00 per adult
-----
Call us to schedule a viewing or email: manageatl@gmail.com
770-557-1744
visit our website to apply www.gaatl.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4690999)