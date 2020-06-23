All apartments in Loganville
Loganville, GA
510 Sea Dunes Court
510 Sea Dunes Court

510 Sea Dunes Ct · No Longer Available
Location

510 Sea Dunes Ct, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
5 Bedroom Home in Loganville - 5 bedroom, 3 bath home
kitchen with Granite counter tops,
Open concept to family room with fireplace.
Guest bedroom and bath on main level
hardwood floor, vinyl & carpet.
Crown moldings
2 car garage

Nearby Schools:
Bay Creek Elementary School
Loganville Middle School
Loganville High School

----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income.
Include last two paystubs in your application.
Only 35.00 per adult

-----
Call us to schedule a viewing or email: manageatl@gmail.com
770-557-1744
visit our website to apply www.gaatl.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4690999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Sea Dunes Court have any available units?
510 Sea Dunes Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 510 Sea Dunes Court have?
Some of 510 Sea Dunes Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Sea Dunes Court currently offering any rent specials?
510 Sea Dunes Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Sea Dunes Court pet-friendly?
No, 510 Sea Dunes Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loganville.
Does 510 Sea Dunes Court offer parking?
Yes, 510 Sea Dunes Court offers parking.
Does 510 Sea Dunes Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Sea Dunes Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Sea Dunes Court have a pool?
No, 510 Sea Dunes Court does not have a pool.
Does 510 Sea Dunes Court have accessible units?
No, 510 Sea Dunes Court does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Sea Dunes Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Sea Dunes Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Sea Dunes Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Sea Dunes Court does not have units with air conditioning.
