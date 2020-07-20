301 Rockingham Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME IS LEASED THROUGH 5/31/19. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.**



Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Loganville! This home features a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, modern and updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite, huge bonus room/4th bedroom. See requirements:



Good credit/rental history with 2 years verifiable rental payment record.

Income of 3 times the rent.

Deposit is one month of rent.

No evictions or criminal record.



Pets not preferred but welcome with non refundable pet fee.



