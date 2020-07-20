All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like 301 Rockingham Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
301 Rockingham Dr
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

301 Rockingham Dr

301 Rockingham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

301 Rockingham Drive, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME IS LEASED THROUGH 5/31/19. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.**

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Loganville! This home features a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, modern and updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite, huge bonus room/4th bedroom. See requirements:

Good credit/rental history with 2 years verifiable rental payment record.
Income of 3 times the rent.
Deposit is one month of rent.
No evictions or criminal record.

Pets not preferred but welcome with non refundable pet fee.

(RLNE3059131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Rockingham Dr have any available units?
301 Rockingham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 301 Rockingham Dr have?
Some of 301 Rockingham Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Rockingham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
301 Rockingham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Rockingham Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Rockingham Dr is pet friendly.
Does 301 Rockingham Dr offer parking?
Yes, 301 Rockingham Dr offers parking.
Does 301 Rockingham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Rockingham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Rockingham Dr have a pool?
No, 301 Rockingham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 301 Rockingham Dr have accessible units?
No, 301 Rockingham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Rockingham Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Rockingham Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Rockingham Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Rockingham Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 BedroomsLoganville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Loganville Apartments with ParkingLoganville Dog Friendly Apartments
Loganville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GATyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University