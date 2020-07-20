301 Rockingham Dr

Amenities
**PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME IS LEASED THROUGH 5/31/19. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.**
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Loganville! This home features a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, modern and updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite, huge bonus room/4th bedroom. See requirements:
Good credit/rental history with 2 years verifiable rental payment record.
Income of 3 times the rent.
Deposit is one month of rent.
No evictions or criminal record.
Pets not preferred but welcome with non refundable pet fee.
(RLNE3059131)