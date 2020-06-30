251 Randy Road Southwest

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

One month free rent if move in by 4/14 (applied to first full month rent). 14 Month Lease Minimum Required.



Built in 2014, situated on cul-de-sac. Stylish 4 bed / 3 bath home with well-appointed kitchen and gorgeous 2-story Family Room. Large bedroom (with full bath) on the main floor. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious w/ large closets. Great Master suite. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and granite counter-tops. 2nd floor laundry room, patio and 2-car garage, too. Pets allowed!



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.