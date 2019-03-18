All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like 230 Randy Road Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
230 Randy Road Southwest
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:55 PM

230 Randy Road Southwest

230 Randy Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

230 Randy Rd, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 6 bedroom 3 and half bathroom home has a 2 car garage with storage space. The main floor has hardwood floors in the entry way, kitchen, breakfast area, and half bathroom. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast area, and over looks the large living room with a fireplace. The home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and has a private backyard. The main floor has a formal living and a formal dining room, and a balcony coming off the back. Master bedroom has its own sitting area and large walk-in closet. Two bedrooms and a bathroom, and an additional living space in the basement.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Randy Road Southwest have any available units?
230 Randy Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 230 Randy Road Southwest have?
Some of 230 Randy Road Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Randy Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
230 Randy Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Randy Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Randy Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 230 Randy Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 230 Randy Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 230 Randy Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Randy Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Randy Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 230 Randy Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 230 Randy Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 230 Randy Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Randy Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Randy Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Randy Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Randy Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 BedroomsLoganville 3 Bedrooms
Loganville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLoganville Dog Friendly Apartments
Loganville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University