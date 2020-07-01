All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like 173 Tara Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
173 Tara Boulevard
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

173 Tara Boulevard

173 Tara Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

173 Tara Boulevard, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in The Tara Estates located off Hwy 81 in Loganville. Very Well-Maintained with Upgrades throughout- Hardwoods on the Main. Spacious Kitchen with Island, SS Appliances and Granite Counter tops. All rooms have upgrade details , Master as a sitting room, Unfinished Basement, Private backyard .

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Tara Boulevard have any available units?
173 Tara Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 173 Tara Boulevard have?
Some of 173 Tara Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Tara Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
173 Tara Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Tara Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 Tara Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 173 Tara Boulevard offer parking?
No, 173 Tara Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 173 Tara Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Tara Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Tara Boulevard have a pool?
No, 173 Tara Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 173 Tara Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 173 Tara Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Tara Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Tara Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Tara Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Tara Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 BedroomsLoganville 3 Bedrooms
Loganville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLoganville Dog Friendly Apartments
Loganville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University