160 Cown Dr
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:24 AM

160 Cown Dr

160 Cown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

160 Cown Drive, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
**GREAT LOCATION**SITS DIRECTLY BEHIND WALTON-GWINNETT ANIMAL CLINIC AND DIRECTLY BESIDE GROWERS OUTLET & QT IN LOGANVILLE**HARDWOOD FLOORS**BRICK FIREPLACE WITH INSERT**WALL OF WINDOWS FOR PLENTY OF SUNSHINE**DINING AREA**LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH UTILITY SINK AND CABINETS**3RD BEDROOM CAN ALSO BE USED AS A SUNROOM**LARGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND PANTRY**BRICK EXTERIOR**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Cown Dr have any available units?
160 Cown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 160 Cown Dr have?
Some of 160 Cown Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Cown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
160 Cown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Cown Dr pet-friendly?
No, 160 Cown Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loganville.
Does 160 Cown Dr offer parking?
No, 160 Cown Dr does not offer parking.
Does 160 Cown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Cown Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Cown Dr have a pool?
No, 160 Cown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 160 Cown Dr have accessible units?
No, 160 Cown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Cown Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Cown Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Cown Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Cown Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
