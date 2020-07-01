All apartments in Loganville
1206 Saint James Place
Last updated January 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

1206 Saint James Place

1206 St James Place · No Longer Available
Location

1206 St James Place, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful featuring a front porch that is rocking chair worthy! Home has large level backyard in Loganville - perfect for entertaining. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Wood flooring on main level. Formal living and dining. Large updated open kitchen with island. Breakfast bar and solid surface counter tops. Master on main. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Saint James Place have any available units?
1206 Saint James Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 1206 Saint James Place have?
Some of 1206 Saint James Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Saint James Place currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Saint James Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Saint James Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Saint James Place is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Saint James Place offer parking?
No, 1206 Saint James Place does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Saint James Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Saint James Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Saint James Place have a pool?
No, 1206 Saint James Place does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Saint James Place have accessible units?
No, 1206 Saint James Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Saint James Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Saint James Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Saint James Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Saint James Place does not have units with air conditioning.

