1206 Saint James Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Beautiful featuring a front porch that is rocking chair worthy! Home has large level backyard in Loganville - perfect for entertaining. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Wood flooring on main level. Formal living and dining. Large updated open kitchen with island. Breakfast bar and solid surface counter tops. Master on main. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.