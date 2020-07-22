All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like 1149 Granite Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
1149 Granite Lane
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

1149 Granite Lane

1149 Granite Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

1149 Granite Lane, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch on a corner lot. 2 car carport, with a front porch. Vaulted family room, large kitchen with stain cabinetry and a breakfast area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 Granite Lane have any available units?
1149 Granite Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 1149 Granite Lane have?
Some of 1149 Granite Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 Granite Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1149 Granite Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 Granite Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1149 Granite Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loganville.
Does 1149 Granite Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1149 Granite Lane offers parking.
Does 1149 Granite Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1149 Granite Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 Granite Lane have a pool?
No, 1149 Granite Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1149 Granite Lane have accessible units?
No, 1149 Granite Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 Granite Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1149 Granite Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1149 Granite Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1149 Granite Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLoganville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Loganville Apartments with ParkingLoganville Dog Friendly Apartments
Loganville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GATyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University