Location
1149 Granite Lane, Loganville, GA 30052
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch on a corner lot. 2 car carport, with a front porch. Vaulted family room, large kitchen with stain cabinetry and a breakfast area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1149 Granite Lane have any available units?
1149 Granite Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Loganville, GA
.
What amenities does 1149 Granite Lane have?
Some of 1149 Granite Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1149 Granite Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1149 Granite Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 Granite Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1149 Granite Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Loganville
.
Does 1149 Granite Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1149 Granite Lane offers parking.
Does 1149 Granite Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1149 Granite Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 Granite Lane have a pool?
No, 1149 Granite Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1149 Granite Lane have accessible units?
No, 1149 Granite Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 Granite Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1149 Granite Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1149 Granite Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1149 Granite Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
