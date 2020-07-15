The Columns at Sweetwater Creek

Lease Length: 3-15 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 security deposit
Move-in Fees: $150 (reservation fee)
Additional: Renters insurance required at move-in: Price depends on company you choose to use
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: ECI’s pet friendly communities welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain breeds do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, Dogo Argentino, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid. Please contact the Leasing Office for the weight limit at your specific community.
Parking Details: Unassigned lot first come first serve, two vehicle spaces allotted per home, uncovered; detached car garage also available :$50/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: detached car garage :$50/month