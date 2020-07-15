All apartments in Lithia Springs
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Columns at Sweetwater Creek

100 Columns Dr · (559) 900-3058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Columns Dr, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0206 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0107 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 0712 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Columns at Sweetwater Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
volleyball court
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT SWEETWATERThe Columns at Sweetwater Creek is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Douglasville. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience, The Columns at Sweetwater Creek offers a superior lifestyle with beautiful one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. First class amenities such as a resident business center are complemented with a resort-like pool, cabana, exercise facility, play area, tennis courts and more. Take a look around.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 security deposit
Move-in Fees: $150 (reservation fee)
Additional: Renters insurance required at move-in: Price depends on company you choose to use
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: ECI’s pet friendly communities welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain breeds do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, Dogo Argentino, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid. Please contact the Leasing Office for the weight limit at your specific community.
Parking Details: Unassigned lot first come first serve, two vehicle spaces allotted per home, uncovered; detached car garage also available :$50/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: detached car garage :$50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Columns at Sweetwater Creek have any available units?
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek has 8 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Columns at Sweetwater Creek have?
Some of The Columns at Sweetwater Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Columns at Sweetwater Creek currently offering any rent specials?
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Columns at Sweetwater Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, The Columns at Sweetwater Creek is pet friendly.
Does The Columns at Sweetwater Creek offer parking?
Yes, The Columns at Sweetwater Creek offers parking.
Does The Columns at Sweetwater Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Columns at Sweetwater Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Columns at Sweetwater Creek have a pool?
Yes, The Columns at Sweetwater Creek has a pool.
Does The Columns at Sweetwater Creek have accessible units?
No, The Columns at Sweetwater Creek does not have accessible units.
Does The Columns at Sweetwater Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Columns at Sweetwater Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does The Columns at Sweetwater Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Columns at Sweetwater Creek has units with air conditioning.
