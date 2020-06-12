/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
160 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lilburn, GA
24 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1159 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
13 Units Available
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1147 sqft
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location.
23 Units Available
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1065 sqft
Close to dining and shopping options, including Ike Cafe and Grill and Frontera Tex-Mex Grill. Luxury community is pet-friendly and has pool, volleyball court and gym. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker.
4 Units Available
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Welcome to Legacy At Norcross Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Norcross, our apartment homes offers a tranquil setting in a quiet, charming community. Legacy at Norcross offers spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with four unique floor plans.
1 Unit Available
1099 Brittwood Place
1099 Brittwood Pl, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1174 sqft
1099 Brittwood Place Available 06/12/20 NOW AVAILABLE!! NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS! - Newly Renovated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome!! Located in the Heart of Norcross!! For More Information TEXT 470-364-2134 All Applications are online at www.
1 Unit Available
1000 Jeanette Ln
1000 Jeanette Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! NO APPLICATION FEE! Be sure to ask about "$100 Good Tenant Incentive Credit" This conveniently located townhouse is in a quiet neighborhood near Beaver Ruin Road minutes from Hwy 85 and Hwy 29.
24 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1047 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
37 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1283 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
38 Units Available
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1215 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
36 Units Available
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1101 sqft
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
28 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1120 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
17 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1061 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1158 sqft
Only the North Fork Peachtree Creek separates this property from I-85, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all easily accessible. Community features pool, tennis court and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1110 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
23 Units Available
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1169 sqft
Welcome to Gwinnett Pointe Apartments in Norcross GA! Lifestyle of a resort is in your future with us.
12 Units Available
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1210 sqft
Spring Lake Apartments in Norcross combine sophisticated styling with a country feel. Apartments have large windows, spacious floor plans, modern upgrades and high ceilings. Complex is pet-friendly and near I-85 and downtown Norcross.
17 Units Available
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1208 sqft
Secluded community with short drive to Pleasant Hill Road shops and entertainment. Several parks nearby. Upscale apartment homes have bright interiors and fireplace. Furnished available. 24-hour gym, garage parking, tennis.
21 Units Available
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
12 Units Available
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1093 sqft
Conveniently located just a short drive to shopping and dining options. Nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and W/D. 24-hour gym, key fob access and BBQ/grill area for entertaining!
14 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
9 Units Available
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1154 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
12 Units Available
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
917 sqft
This modern community is near I-85, Gwinnett Place Mall and local entertainment. On-site fitness center, a fishing lake and green space. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, designer fixtures and faux granite countertops.
12 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
2 Units Available
Cielo Apartments by ARIUM
6069 S Norcross Tucker Rd, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1158 sqft
Welcome to Cielo Apartments by ARIUM - an apartment community located in the heart of Norcross. Minutes from downtown, walking distance from shopping and restaurants, minutes form Gwinnett Transit.
