Lawrenceville, GA
650 Hurricane Shoals Road
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:32 AM

650 Hurricane Shoals Road

650 Hurricane Shoals Rd · No Longer Available
Location

650 Hurricane Shoals Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE! 9K SF office space/ showroom. Gated parking. High visibility! Corner of Hurricane Shoals and Old Norcross Roads. 3 bay doors for deliveries. Office open M-F 8-5 for showings. Office space is move in ready. Separate entrance for tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Hurricane Shoals Road have any available units?
650 Hurricane Shoals Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 650 Hurricane Shoals Road currently offering any rent specials?
650 Hurricane Shoals Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Hurricane Shoals Road pet-friendly?
No, 650 Hurricane Shoals Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 650 Hurricane Shoals Road offer parking?
Yes, 650 Hurricane Shoals Road does offer parking.
Does 650 Hurricane Shoals Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Hurricane Shoals Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Hurricane Shoals Road have a pool?
No, 650 Hurricane Shoals Road does not have a pool.
Does 650 Hurricane Shoals Road have accessible units?
No, 650 Hurricane Shoals Road does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Hurricane Shoals Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Hurricane Shoals Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Hurricane Shoals Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Hurricane Shoals Road does not have units with air conditioning.
