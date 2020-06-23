650 Hurricane Shoals Road

COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE! 9K SF office space/ showroom. Gated parking. High visibility! Corner of Hurricane Shoals and Old Norcross Roads. 3 bay doors for deliveries. Office open M-F 8-5 for showings. Office space is move in ready. Separate entrance for tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
