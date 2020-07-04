All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

577 Scenic Highway South

577 Scenic Highway · No Longer Available
Lawrenceville
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

577 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
conference room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Beautiful Commercial Space in Lawrenceville, GA!! Property is right off of Scenic Highway!! Will be perfect for a small company looking for office space! Property features hardwood floors, 2 baths, fireplace in what is currently being used as the conference room, a waiting area, 4 offices, 11 parking spaces and so much more!! A must see!!!

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 577 Scenic Highway South have any available units?
577 Scenic Highway South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 577 Scenic Highway South have?
Some of 577 Scenic Highway South's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 577 Scenic Highway South currently offering any rent specials?
577 Scenic Highway South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 577 Scenic Highway South pet-friendly?
No, 577 Scenic Highway South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 577 Scenic Highway South offer parking?
Yes, 577 Scenic Highway South offers parking.
Does 577 Scenic Highway South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 577 Scenic Highway South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 577 Scenic Highway South have a pool?
No, 577 Scenic Highway South does not have a pool.
Does 577 Scenic Highway South have accessible units?
No, 577 Scenic Highway South does not have accessible units.
Does 577 Scenic Highway South have units with dishwashers?
No, 577 Scenic Highway South does not have units with dishwashers.

