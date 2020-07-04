577 Scenic Highway South

Amenities

Beautiful Commercial Space in Lawrenceville, GA!! Property is right off of Scenic Highway!! Will be perfect for a small company looking for office space! Property features hardwood floors, 2 baths, fireplace in what is currently being used as the conference room, a waiting area, 4 offices, 11 parking spaces and so much more!! A must see!!!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.