Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious and Luxurious TownHome! HUGE Open Floor Plan with Hardwood floors on Main as well as Oak Tread on Stairs and hardwood on Upper level. Electric Fireplace with Remote, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Granite Island in Kitchen with Tile Backsplash, pantry, Great Spacious Master Bedroom with sitting area, and Large Walk-in Closet. Tile Shower, Tile Garden Tub, Plus Fenced Backyard for privacy in a corner lot. Few minutes to park and downtown Lawrenceville. Great schools.