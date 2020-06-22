All apartments in Lawrenceville
518 Whitehall Lane

Location

518 Whitehall Lane, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Minutes to Highway 120 and Highway 316 - Close to Gwinnett Medical Center. Spacious 2 BR 2 BA Duplex with New Carpet and Paint. Great Room with Ceiling Fan, Fully Equipped Kitchen with Generous Cabinet and Counter Space, Pantry, Storage Closet and Large Eat-In Area. Large Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans and Closet Organizers, Includes Lawn Care. Cul De Sac with Private Back Yard. WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Sorry, NO PETS. Lawrenceville ES, Moore MS, Central Gwinnett HS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

