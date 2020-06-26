33 Sandalwood Cir

Amenities

2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome in quiet community. Cozy kitchen with access to front balcony, white cabinets and white appliances. Large dining area overlooking family room. Step down family room with brick fireplace and built-in bookshelf has access to backyard. Upstairs are two bedrooms and two baths-roommate floorplan. Laundry conveniently located upstairs with washer/dryer connections. Community features a pool and lake for fishing. HOA maintains lawn care! Close to Georgia Gwinnett College and charming downtown Lawrenceville's shops and restaurants! No pets please. Washer and dryer are as-is/no warranty.



Schools: Simonton Elementary, Jordan Middle, Central Gwinnett High