Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

33 Sandalwood Cir

33 Sandalwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

33 Sandalwood Circle, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome in quiet community. Cozy kitchen with access to front balcony, white cabinets and white appliances. Large dining area overlooking family room. Step down family room with brick fireplace and built-in bookshelf has access to backyard. Upstairs are two bedrooms and two baths-roommate floorplan. Laundry conveniently located upstairs with washer/dryer connections. Community features a pool and lake for fishing. HOA maintains lawn care! Close to Georgia Gwinnett College and charming downtown Lawrenceville's shops and restaurants! No pets please. Washer and dryer are as-is/no warranty.

Schools: Simonton Elementary, Jordan Middle, Central Gwinnett High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Sandalwood Cir have any available units?
33 Sandalwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Sandalwood Cir have?
Some of 33 Sandalwood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Sandalwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
33 Sandalwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Sandalwood Cir pet-friendly?
No, 33 Sandalwood Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 33 Sandalwood Cir offer parking?
No, 33 Sandalwood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 33 Sandalwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Sandalwood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Sandalwood Cir have a pool?
Yes, 33 Sandalwood Cir has a pool.
Does 33 Sandalwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 33 Sandalwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Sandalwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Sandalwood Cir has units with dishwashers.

