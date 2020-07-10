312 Bedford Bay Lane

Amenities

dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

Lucky you to have came across this charming duplex unit just in the nick of time! Upon entry you're guaranteed to say "Home Sweet Home"! The kitchen comes fully equipped with a stove, fridge, dish washer and eat-in kitchen area. Theirs a Guest half bathroom located on the main level of the property. All bedrooms are located upstairs with separate bathrooms. A bonus feature is this unit also offers a storage room. The only thing this place is missing is Y-O-U! The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. Don't procrastinate when it comes to applying because this listing will be off the market soon!