312 Bedford Bay Lane
Last updated August 26 2019 at 4:14 PM

312 Bedford Bay Lane

312 Bedford Bay Ln · No Longer Available
312 Bedford Bay Ln, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Lucky you to have came across this charming duplex unit just in the nick of time! Upon entry you're guaranteed to say "Home Sweet Home"! The kitchen comes fully equipped with a stove, fridge, dish washer and eat-in kitchen area. Theirs a Guest half bathroom located on the main level of the property. All bedrooms are located upstairs with separate bathrooms. A bonus feature is this unit also offers a storage room. The only thing this place is missing is Y-O-U! The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. Don't procrastinate when it comes to applying because this listing will be off the market soon!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 312 Bedford Bay Lane have any available units?
312 Bedford Bay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 312 Bedford Bay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
312 Bedford Bay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Bedford Bay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 312 Bedford Bay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 312 Bedford Bay Lane offer parking?
No, 312 Bedford Bay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 312 Bedford Bay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Bedford Bay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Bedford Bay Lane have a pool?
No, 312 Bedford Bay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 312 Bedford Bay Lane have accessible units?
No, 312 Bedford Bay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Bedford Bay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Bedford Bay Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Bedford Bay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Bedford Bay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

