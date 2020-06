Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic 3 BR/2.5 BA Lawrenceville home on cul-de-sac lot! NEW flooring and FRESH paint! Split level floor plan features living room, eat-in kitchen with access to large deck overlooking backyard and garage on main level. Family room with fireplace and bonus room with 1/2 bath are on the lower level; Master with bath as well as two additional bedrooms and hall bath upstairs. Home convenient to restaurants and shopping!